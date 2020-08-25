Viacoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00525918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,492 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.