Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

