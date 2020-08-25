Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of VERI opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $199,576.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $515,537 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

