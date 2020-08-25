Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 707.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,459,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,784 shares of company stock worth $8,636,924 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

