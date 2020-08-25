Vereit (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VER. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Vereit has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

