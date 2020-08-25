Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, BofA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.
About Vasta Platform
