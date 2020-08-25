Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

