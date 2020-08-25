Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.
Vasta Platform stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $43.30.
About Vasta Platform
Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.