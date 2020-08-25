Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,949,075.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gisel Ruiz acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Vasta Platform

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.