Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 425.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period.

