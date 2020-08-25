Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. 86,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,359. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

