Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.