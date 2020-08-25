Vaisala Oyj (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Vaisala Oyj (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Vaisala Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vaisala Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $$5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82. Vaisala Oyj has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.12.

