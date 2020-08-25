Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.69. 469,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,295. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

