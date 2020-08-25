Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.54 or 0.05766117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.