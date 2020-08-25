Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.93

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UEM stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.20. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.66 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $398.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

In other news, insider Garth Milne acquired 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £6,732.18 ($8,796.79).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

