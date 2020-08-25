Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Usio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

