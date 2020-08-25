USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USAK. ValuEngine cut USA Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $11.44 on Friday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Truck will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Also, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $110,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in USA Truck by 45.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

