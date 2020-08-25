US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USWS stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Well Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

