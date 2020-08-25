US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Delek US’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.98. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 108.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

