Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in July

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

