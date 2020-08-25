Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBX. Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.54.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.19 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

