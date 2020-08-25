Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.19 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 148,424 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

