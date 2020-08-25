United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.46. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $104.00.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

