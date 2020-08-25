United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $159.08. 58,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

