UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ING Group cut shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

UMICORE GRP/ADR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

