Ulta Beauty Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $222.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.