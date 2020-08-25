UIL Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
UTL stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.02).
About UIL
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.