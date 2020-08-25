UIL Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UTL stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.02).

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

