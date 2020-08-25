Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 130.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.