U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,063. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

