Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $423,866.18 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $546,140.00.

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $247.64. 24,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.72. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

