Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $1,957,892.02 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,889 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $1,957,892.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, George Hu sold 7,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $1,818,284.40.

On Wednesday, August 5th, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92.

On Tuesday, June 30th, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $3,912,773.55.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00.

On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,883. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

