Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 18,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

