Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

TEAM stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.