Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $379,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $44,624,979. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $453.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,969. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $458.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.44 and its 200 day moving average is $362.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.