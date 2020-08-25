Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 1,418 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.75. 5,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

