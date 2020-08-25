Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 11,137 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,325 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 90.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after buying an additional 2,137,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.