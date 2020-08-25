Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 11.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.38. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.