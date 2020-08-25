Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.