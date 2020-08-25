Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($7.32) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.32) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($9.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

TPTX stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

