Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.9 days.
Shares of TGVSF opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $30.58.
Tryg A/S Company Profile
