Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.9 days.

Shares of TGVSF opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through: Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments.

