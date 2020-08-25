TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $134,710.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.24 or 0.05713905 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00050164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,730,109 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

