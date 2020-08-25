Truist Securiti Comments on Columbia Property Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CXP opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 301.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 58.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 788,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

