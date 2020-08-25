Truegame Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,820.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $126,731.97 and approximately $4,820.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.97 or 0.05661509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00048724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

