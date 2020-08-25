TrueDeck Market Capitalization Hits $195,366.14 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $195,366.14 and approximately $29,943.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.01709373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00191515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00150828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

