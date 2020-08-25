TROY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.45 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $4.45 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.01730508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00192797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,390,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

