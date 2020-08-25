Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE GTS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.