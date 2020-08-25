Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
GTS stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
