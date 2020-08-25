Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.