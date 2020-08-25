Traders Purchase Large Volume of Molina Healthcare Put Options (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 759 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

