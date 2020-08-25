Traders Purchase High Volume of Ovintiv Call Options (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,912% compared to the average daily volume of 548 call options.

OVV stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

