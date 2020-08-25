Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VF (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,299% compared to the average volume of 572 call options.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in VF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VF by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

